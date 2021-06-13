Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Stake Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $71,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,508 shares in the company, valued at $157,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

