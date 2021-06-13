PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Down 57.0% in May

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the May 13th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PZC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $795,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 52,089 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 152.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,228 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 5.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 457,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

Shares of NYSE:PZC traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.17. 21,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,062. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

