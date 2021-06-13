Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Holdings Boosted by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,128,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,695,000 after buying an additional 123,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,141,000 after buying an additional 67,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,483,000 after buying an additional 77,063 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 825,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,385,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 821,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after buying an additional 113,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND opened at $110.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.21. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $109.01 and a 52-week high of $113.22.

