Pinnacle Holdings LLC Acquires New Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 589 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total value of $12,479,121.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,031,403 shares of company stock worth $632,050,379 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB opened at $331.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.37. The stock has a market cap of $939.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.