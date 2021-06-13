Pinnacle Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,267 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weik Capital Management grew its position in Walmart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 42,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. Miller Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the first quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 17,275 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Walmart by 17.6% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $140.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $394.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.35. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,301,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,611,404 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

