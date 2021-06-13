Pinnacle Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,545 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth $2,843,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,021,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 50,686 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 183,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 117,955 shares in the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

ENLC stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 3.51.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.00%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

