Pinnacle Holdings LLC Sells 448 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Unisys worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Unisys by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

In other Unisys news, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $354,538.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,925 shares of company stock worth $926,758. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

