Pinnacle Holdings LLC Takes Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 46,035 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

