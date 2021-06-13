Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $87.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.92.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

