Piper Sandler Increases Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $122.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $111.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.93% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $125.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,724 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $270,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 823,939 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

