PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Trading Down 3.3%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.55 and last traded at $41.55. 13,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,858,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.97.

PLBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.66.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 124,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $5,379,267.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at $329,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

