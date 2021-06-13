PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Trading Down 3.3%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.55 and last traded at $41.55. 13,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,858,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.97.
PLBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.66.
In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 124,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $5,379,267.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453 over the last quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at $329,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
