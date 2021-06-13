Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Position Reduced by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,402,500 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.14% of Plug Power worth $24,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $3,633,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Plug Power by 113.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,456,000 after buying an additional 1,963,473 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in Plug Power by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 13,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 154.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 57,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.72.

Shares of PLUG opened at $31.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.20. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

