Pluton (PLU) Price Hits $5.90 on Major Exchanges

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Pluton coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.90 or 0.00015199 BTC on popular exchanges. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $135,173.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pluton has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pluton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00022528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $312.28 or 0.00804819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.73 or 0.08140771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00084254 BTC.

Pluton Coin Profile

Pluton (PLU) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.