Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the May 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PLRTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 84,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,241. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

Get Plymouth Rock Technologies alerts:

About Plymouth Rock Technologies

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include millimeter-wave remote imaging system from airborne drone, a RF sensor package for use on unmanned aerial vehicles; compact microwave radar systems for scanning shoe's; and Wi-Fi radar techniques for threat detection screening in Wi-Fi enabled zones in buildings, airports, shopping malls, schools, and sports venues.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Rock Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.