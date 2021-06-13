Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Tops $0.38

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $8.65 million and approximately $226,103.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00060246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.30 or 0.00810231 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,186.15 or 0.08135847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00084353 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

