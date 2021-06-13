Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to announce sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. Pool posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

POOL traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $431.62. 161,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,370. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.42. Pool has a 12-month low of $244.91 and a 12-month high of $449.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

