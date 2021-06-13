PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts predict that PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PPL will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPL. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PPL has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $30.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

