Premier Asset Management LLC Buys 1,412 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

TD stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.6521 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

