Premier Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Premier Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Gamida Cell as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 4,508.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 429,860 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,184,000.

GMDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gamida Cell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

