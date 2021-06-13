Premier Asset Management LLC Has $371,000 Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $63,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at $872,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $290,133. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGRC opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.96.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

