Premier Asset Management LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 28.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 62,000.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Trex by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 26,330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Trex by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 40.2% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

TREX stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.26. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,004 shares of company stock worth $2,719,210. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

