Premier Asset Management LLC Invests $403,000 in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Axonics by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Axonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Axonics by 99.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Axonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $60.39 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $64.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $3,179,573.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $1,333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,271.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,371 shares of company stock worth $16,560,635. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

