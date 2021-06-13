Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Premier Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $231.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.