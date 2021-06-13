Premier Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,780 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,457. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVH opened at $19.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.