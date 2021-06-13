Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Buys 2,555 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $112.56 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $132.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.66, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

