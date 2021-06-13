Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 71.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,762 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 219,611 shares of company stock valued at $48,120,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $223.30 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $223.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

