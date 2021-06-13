Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Reduces Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.77.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

