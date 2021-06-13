Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Griffon worth $9,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Griffon by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 381,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NYSE:GFF opened at $25.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.60. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $29.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.83 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

