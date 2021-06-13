Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,556,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,514 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.83% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $12,842,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,864 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 709.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 754,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 661,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,951,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 442,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

