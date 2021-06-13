Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $10,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,444,000 after acquiring an additional 450,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

