Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.23 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $274.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.18 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

