Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 214 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,840,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,925,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:USNA opened at $104.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.93. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 32.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $39,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

