Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,437 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,651 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,437 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $51.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.93. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $54.65.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

CASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

