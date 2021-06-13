Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $9.46 Million Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 529,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,460,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.13% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AERI. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 92,359 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 257,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,248,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 913,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after buying an additional 170,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 642,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

AERI stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $724.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

