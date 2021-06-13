Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the May 13th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,871 shares during the period.

Principal Millennials Index ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,028. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.59 and a 52 week high of $67.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%.

