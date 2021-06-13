Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 9,794 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 489,655 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.2% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $115,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $257.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $184.01 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

