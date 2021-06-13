Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Short Interest Update

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PBAM stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.47. Private Bancorp of America has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Private Bancorp of America will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

