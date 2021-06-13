PROG (NYSE:PRG) Price Target Raised to $70.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PROG’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. PROG has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. Equities analysts predict that PROG will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $420,849,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $318,417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $156,634,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $89,147,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

