PROG (NYSE:PRG) Price Target Raised to $70.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PROG’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.83.
Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $55.08 on Wednesday. PROG has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $420,849,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $318,417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $156,634,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $89,147,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.
