Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Gap Up to $8.15

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $8.40. Provention Bio shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 5,856 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRVB. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 3.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,498,000 after acquiring an additional 611,338 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Provention Bio by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Provention Bio by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. 37.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.