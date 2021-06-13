Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.13. Provident Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 622.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 67,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

