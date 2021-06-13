PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 346,000 shares, an increase of 2,482.1% from the May 13th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,460.0 days.

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08. PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.09.

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. Company Profile

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk., through its subsidiary, PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia, owns and operates telecommunication towers for wireless operators in Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Tower Rental and Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) and Wireline Services. The company leases space at its multi-tenant tower for wireless operators under long term lease agreements; and acts as a closed fixed network provider with VSAT and fiber optic.

