PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (OTCMKTS:SMNUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 346,000 shares, an increase of 2,482.1% from the May 13th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,460.0 days.
PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08. PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.09.
PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. Company Profile
