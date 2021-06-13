Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on PUMSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Puma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Puma stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. 2,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,745. Puma has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

