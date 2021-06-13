Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PEMIF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 106,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,131. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
