Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEMIF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 106,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,131. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07.

Get Pure Energy Minerals alerts:

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.