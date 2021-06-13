PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $56.11

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.11, but opened at $59.92. PureTech Health shares last traded at $57.76, with a volume of 221 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,888.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 262,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Colony Group LLC owned 0.92% of PureTech Health at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

