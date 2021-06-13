Purus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.4% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,218,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $271.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.69, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.14. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.89 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

