Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $4.80 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,616 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 4.0% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $381.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,959. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

