Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,503,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

