Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $46.11 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,444.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 91,472 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

