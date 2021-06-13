Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Decreased by Wedbush

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.19. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $30.83 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.34.

Biogen stock opened at $396.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.04. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Biogen by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

