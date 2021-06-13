Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Issued By KeyCorp

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for XPO Logistics in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XPO. Truist raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.65.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $149.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 114.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $151.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.28.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $6,695,654.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $45,777,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $4,080,181.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,976,232.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 705,818 shares of company stock worth $95,520,532 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

